Reading Time: < 1 minute

The city council falla, papier-mache sculpture, burns during the ‘Nit de la Crema’ (Fire Night) in Valencia, eastern Spain, on Sunday evening.

The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event (usually on 19 March) in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities.

Via EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first