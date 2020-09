Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Oberbaumbruecke bridge is illuminated by colourful images during the ‘Festival of Lights’ in Berlin, Germany.

Berlin’s famous landmarks are being projected with artworks of lights from 11 to 20 September.

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated by colourful images during the ‘Festival of Lights’ in Berlin, Germany.

The Victory Column is illuminated by colourful images during the ‘Festival of Lights’ in Berlin, Germany.

The Berlin Cathedral is illuminated by colourful images during the ‘Festival of Lights’ in Berlin, Germany.

Buildings surrounding the Bebelplatz are illuminated by colourful images during the ‘Festival of Lights’ in Berlin, Germany.

Via EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

