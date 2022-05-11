Photo Story: The First Semi Final – 66th Eurovision Song Contest in Turin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hosts Italian television and radio presenter Alessandro Cattelan, Italian singer Laura Pausini and Lebanese-British singer Mika during the First Semi Final of the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC 2022) in Turin, Italy, on Wednesday evening.

The international song contest has two semi-finals, held at the PalaOlimpico indoor stadium on 10 and 12 May, and a grand final on 14 May 2022.

Ukraine has been voted through to the grand final in the Eurovision Song Contest. The Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra is the favourite to win. The competition’s producers previously announced Russia will no longer participate in this year’s contest following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The following 10 acts were chosen to go through to the Saturday night final:

Armenia

Greece

Iceland

Lithuania

Moldova

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Switzerland

Ukraine

The second semifinal is on Thursday.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO