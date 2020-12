Reading Time: < 1 minute

The annual pre-Christmas tradition, opening of the Gingerbread Town in Bergen, took place in Bergen, Norway. Miniature houses, trains, cars and ships are made from real gingerbread. Schools and kindergartens contribute every year in making a miniature version of Bergen – all in gingerbread-cookies.

The opening of the Gingerbread Town was postponed due to the new coronavirus restrictions that were introduced in Bergen municipality on 07 November.

A worker on the Gingerbread Town in Bergen, Norway

Via EPA-EFE/Marit Hommedal

