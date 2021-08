Photo Story – The Infinity des Lumieres digital arts gallery in Dubai

‘We need food’: heavy rains lash Haiti quake survivors Flooding due to a storm overnight complicated efforts on Tuesday to seek survivors from a weekend e...

UK’s Johnson wants to discuss Afghanistan with G7 as soon as possible Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders ...

Taliban say they want peace, will respect women’s rights under Islamic law KABUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Taliban held their first official news conference in Kabul on Tuesday...

EU Commission says will analyse Poland’s reply to judges’ disciplinary chamber Poland has responded to the European Commission regarding its disciplinary chamber for judges ...

UK reports most COVID-19 deaths since March Britain on Tuesday reported 170 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, the highest leve...

‘We need food’: heavy rains lash Haiti quake survivors LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) - Flooding due to a storm overnight complicated efforts on Tuesday to se...

UK jobs move closer to pre-pandemic levels The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, mo...

Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover presents fresh challenge for social media companies The Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan poses a new challenge for big U.S. tech companies ...