A menorah is projected on the old city walls on the first day of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah near the Jaffa Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Hanukkah, also known as the ‘Festival of Lights,’ is one of the most important Jewish holidays and is celebrated by Jews worldwide.

This year, Hanukkah began on the evening of 18 December and will end on the evening of 26 December 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

