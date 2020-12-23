Photo Story: The Lady from El Paraiso revealed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ‘Lady from El Paraiso’ figure exhibited at the Andres del Castillo Mineral Museum in Lima, Peru.

For 3,700 years, the Lady from El Paraiso, a high-status woman from Ancient Peru, has kept her face hidden until now revealed thanks to an innovative reconstruction made from her skull and bones that has made her face again.

The ‘Lady from El Paraiso’ figure exhibited at the Andres del Castillo Mineral Museum in Lima, Peru.

‘She is very similar to a woman of today,’ archaeologist Dayanna Carbonel, director of the research project for the El Paraiso monumental archaeological zone, a complex that contains the first 4,000-year-old temples of Lima, told EFE where in 2016 Lady from El Paraiso was discovered.

A view of a skull, the model for the reconstruction as the ‘Lady from El Paraiso’ figure exhibited at the Andres del Castillo Mineral Museum in Lima, Peru.

Archaeologist and director of the research project for the El Paraiso archaeological site in the Chillon Valley, Dayana Carbonell, talks to Efe about the ‘Lady from El Paraiso’ figure exhibited at the Andres del Castillo Mineral Museum in Lima, Peru.

Via EPA-EFE/Luis Angel Gonzales Taipe

Like this: Like Loading...