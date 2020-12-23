Photo Story: The Lady from El Paraiso revealed

The ‘Lady from El Paraiso’ figure exhibited at the Andres del Castillo Mineral Museum in Lima, Peru.
For 3,700 years, the Lady from El Paraiso, a high-status woman from Ancient Peru, has kept her face hidden until now revealed thanks to an innovative reconstruction made from her skull and bones that has made her face again.
‘She is very similar to a woman of today,’ archaeologist Dayanna Carbonel, director of the research project for the El Paraiso monumental archaeological zone, a complex that contains the first 4,000-year-old temples of Lima, told EFE where in 2016 Lady from El Paraiso was discovered.