Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors look at the giant pumpkin weighing 692.5 kilograms during exhibition ‘The largest pumpkins grown in Russia in 2021’ at the Botanical Garden of Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia.

The exhibition will last until 07 November. At the end of the exhibition pumpkins will be cut and distributed to visitors.

Photo: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV