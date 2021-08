Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children look at what is reported to be the world’s largest sandcastle, that has been built in the parking lot at Skulpturparken in Blokhus, Denmark.

During the summer, thousands of people have passed the 6,400 tonnes and 21-meter high sandcastle in Blokhus, that is attracting many people to visit the park and the city.

The Jammerbugt Municipality and and a business association have helped to pay for the sandy attraction with 3.5 million kroner (about 470,000 euro).

Via EPA-EFE/Henning Bagger