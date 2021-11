Reading Time: < 1 minute

People view the light projection of painting of Dutch Post-Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh realized by MP Studio in the Saint-Francois Place ahead of the Lausanne Light Festival (Festival Lausanne Lumieres), in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Nine projections on different buildings aiming to showcase the city of Lausanne under a new light will be on display during the festival that lasts from 24 November to 24 December.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON