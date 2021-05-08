Reading Time: < 1 minute

Photos from the exhibition ‘The Empire in Playmobil’ by the French artists Laurent Lafont and Bob Borriello at the Wellington Museum in Waterloo, Belgium as part of the bicentenary of the death of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The exhibition traces the life of Napoleon as well as the battle of Waterloo. All the characters have been customized based on the original Playmobil.

The additions were made by 3D printing, resin and the scratch technique. The exhibition runs from May 07 until 05 September 2021.

200 years ago, French military and political leader Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821) died in exile on the island of Saint Helena on 05 May 1821. Official commemorations of the bicentenary of his death spark controversy in France among those who consider him to represent a dark part of the country’s history and those who support his legacy.

A view of some of the exibits made entirely from Playmobil made by the French artists Laurent Lafont and Bob Borriello.

French artists Laurent Lafont (R) and Bob Borriello (L) creators of the exhibition ‘The Empire in Playmobil’ at the Wellington Museum in Waterloo, Belgium.

One of the models of Napolen in a Playmobil in the exhibition ‘The Empire in Playmobil’ at the Wellington Museum in Waterloo, Belgium.

Via EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ