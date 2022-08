Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Anookis , emblematic giant luminous statues, during the 13th Bella Skyway Festival in Torun, Poland. The slogan of this year’s festival which ended Saturday, was “Event Horizon.”

For five summer evenings, the amazing glow of light installations enlivened the Polish city’s night scenery

Photo: EPA-EFE/Tytus Zmijewski