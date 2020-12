British Home Office report says most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men The majority of child sexual abuse gangs are made up of white men under the age of 30, an official ...

Photo Story: The lights of Gdansk A collection of photos of the Christmas lights that this year are illuminating the Old Town in Gdan...

Asian countries, Switzerland at risk in U.S. Treasury’s currency report The U.S. Treasury could label several countries currency manipulators before President Donald Trump...

Photo Story: Christmas traditions adapt to changing times An employee holds Christmas chocolate figures with face masks made of white chocolate at the chocol...

After long delay, leaders of Mexico and Brazil congratulate Biden on U.S. election win The leaders of Latin America’s two biggest economies, Brazil and Mexico, congratulated Joe Biden on...

UK draws up plans to rival Singapore with post-Brexit shipping regime The UK is drawing up plans to turn London into a rival for Singapore as a hub for shipping companie...

Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 million euro loan Finland is preparing to support national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400...

No toys this Christmas, Greek retailer Jumbo says toys stuck at ports because of Covid-19 Greek retailer Jumbo said thousands of containers filled with toys it ordered months before Christm...

Should COVID cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal deci...

Italy’s population registers decrease, aged further Italy's population has fallen and aged further, ISTAT said in a report this week. The national s...

Belarus Opposition leader awarded Sakharov Human Rights Prize Belarus' opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya,who was forced into exile following the president...

British minister suggests ‘Easter can be the new Christmas’ Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own decision about meetin...

Turkey’s Erdogan, EU’s Michel discussed EU summit in call President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel in a call that Turkey wants...

Britain’s top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion Britain's top court gave the go-ahead to the expansion of Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, allowing t...

Australia reports first local COVID-19 case in two weeks after airport worker tests positive Australia’s most populous state on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two week...

BAT’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets FDA approval for human study A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British American Tobacco from tobacco leaves has been approve...

Canada laments Iran’s probe into downing of airliner has major flaws Iran is not conducting its investigation into the downing of a civilian airliner in January properl...

UPDATED: Libya’s divided central bank agrees exchange rate after first meeting in years The Central Bank of Libya board agreed to a devalued exchange rate across the country of 4.48 dinar...

UPDATED: UK has vaccinated 137,897 people so far against COVID Nearly 140,000 people in the United Kingdom have received their first COVID-19 shots in the first w...