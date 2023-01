Reading Time: < 1 minute

The light project ‘Ornament’ by Immersive Light Factory Luzern is projected on the Jesuit’s church during the Lilu Light Festival Lucerne, Switzerland.

Around 16 light art projects will be presented at the Lucerne Light Festival from 12 to 22 January 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

