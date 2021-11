Reading Time: < 1 minute

An airplane with the livery of the new company ITA (Italia Trasporti Aereo) prepares to take off at the airport of Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, 18 November 2021.

ITA replaced the former national flag-carrier Alitalia on 15 October, which, after close to 75 years in the skies, ran its last flight on 14 October evening with a service from Cagliari to Rome.

Not all aircraft in the ITA fleet will have the same special livery.

