Photo story: The Museum of the Future in Dubai

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available on 03 October 2020 by the Government of Dubai Media Office shows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai attends the ceremony to put the final piece being installed to the Museum of the Future in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Museum of The Future is a cultural institution combining elements of exhibition, theater and themed attraction.

EPA-EFE/DUBAI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE

Like this: Like Loading...