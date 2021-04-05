Photo Story: The National Museum of Egyptian Civilization reopens

Photos of items on display at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization during its reopening in Old Cairo, Egypt.
The museum reopened a day after a parade, called The Pharaohs’ Golden Parade, saw 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies – 18 kings and four queens – transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to their new resting place at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat on 03 April 2021.
The mummies will be put on display to the general public in the museum’s Royal Hall of Mummies from 18 April 2021.
Via EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI