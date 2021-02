Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout satellite image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission and made available by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows the Netherlands covered in snow on the 11 February 2021.

The Netherlands remains pretty much snow-covered thanks to days of sub-zero temperatures following the country’s first major snowstorm in a decade. Storm Darcy hit the Netherlands in the evening of 06 February as it pushed its way through much of northern Europe.

Via EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY HANDOUT

