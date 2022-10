Reading Time: < 1 minute

People dressed as comic book characters pose for a picture during the first day of New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, New York, USA.

The annual event offers pop culture fans exhibitions and displays of popular video games, movies and comic books and many people attend dressed as their favourite fictional character.

Via EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

