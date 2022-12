Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors view skeletons and fossils found in Thailand on display during the ‘Night at the Museum 2022’, at the scientific museums of Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand.

More than 20 museums in Bangkok partake in the event of night-time opening hours. The event will be held until 18 December 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

