People in colourful clothing participate in a parade during the 188th edition of the Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in the German Bavaria state’s capital of Munich, Germany, 17 September 2023.

The Oktoberfest 2023 runs from 17 September to 03 October.

Via EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

