Reading Time: < 1 minute

A parent (L) receiving an electronic tablet for online student learning modules is photographed for records purposes at a junior high school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Preparations are underway for public schools to resume classes using online and home-based learning modules to adapt to health quarantine protocols due to the Covid-19 disease pandemic.

A teacher (R) in a protective suit briefs a parent (L) on using an electronic tablet for online student learning modules at a junior high school in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Via EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Like this: Like Loading...