Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Veit Stoss Altarpiece is renovated at the St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow, southern Poland. The altarpiece is considered the largest Gothic altarpiece in the world and a national treasure of Poland.

The artwork located behind the church’s High altar was carved between 1477 and 1489 by the German sculptor Veit Stoss who lived and worked in the city for over 20 years.

Via EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski

Like this: Like Loading...