The Silent Struggle artwork is on display on Museumplein square in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The sculpture aims to symbolizes the inner struggle of many young people with depression.

With the artwork, which will be shown in a number of cities in the near future, initiator Power of Art House draws attention to depression and suicide among young people.

Via EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

