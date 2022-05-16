Photo Story: The Super Flower Blood Moon over Skopje

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Super Flower Blood Moon seen in the sky during the lunar eclipse over Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 16 May 2022.

This eclipse has been given a lot of names, but the most popular has been the title of “Super Flower Blood Moon.”

There are three different components to that name, and here’s what they mean:

Super

A “super moon,” according to NASA, occurs when the moon is nearest its point of “perigee,” its closest point to the Earth in its elliptical orbit around our planet.

That average distance is around 226,000 miles, nearly 13,000 miles closer than it is on average, according to the agency. During the so-called “super moon,” the moon appears larger and brighter in the sky than it does at other times.

Flower

Each month’s full moon has its own unique name, and in the month of May, the “flower moon” takes to the skies over Earth.

Next month’s moon is traditionally called the “Strawberry Moon,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Blood

When a lunar eclipse occurs, the moon will typically take on a reddish-hue, giving it the nickname the “blood moon.”

During a total lunar eclipse, the sun, Earth and moon perfectly line up, with the Earth blocking most of the sun’s rays from hitting the moon.

Photo: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI