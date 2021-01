Reading Time: < 1 minute

Staff members pose before the auctioned tuna at a restaurant in Ginza, after the first auction for the year of Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan.

Wholesaler Yamayuki bid for the first tuna during the New Year 2021 auction reached 202,100 USD for a bluefin tuna, an amount far lower than previous years as the restaurant industry struggles under the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

A staff member holds a cutted part of the auctioned tuna at a restaurant in Ginza, after the first auction for the year of Toyosu Market in Tokyo, Japan.

Via EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

