Photo Story: The Ultimate Dinosaurs exhibition opens in Miami

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The reproduction of a skull of a Carcharodontosaurus is shown during the ‘Ultimate Dinosaurs: Meet a New Breed of Beast’ exhibition at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum in Downtown Miami, Florida, USA.

According to the organizers, The Ultimate Dinosaurs: Meet a New Breed of Beast exhibition tells the story of the break-up of the supercontinent Pangaea into the continents that we know today and the ways that continental drift affected the evolution of dinosaurs during the Mesozoic Era, 250-65 million years ago.

The exhibition will be on view through 23 April 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first