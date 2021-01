Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk past the statue of Grand Prince Stefan Nemanja after the unveiling ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, on 27 January 2021. A 23 metre high monument was erected in honor of the 12th-century Serbian ruler Stefan Nemanja who is considered not only a founder of the Serbian state but has also made grand contributions to national culture, history, and arts.

EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Like this: Like Loading...