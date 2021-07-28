Photo Story – The Walk project of Little Amal starts in Turkey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A giant puppet of a young refugee girl Amal walks on street with Syrian refugees children in Gaziantep, Turkey, 27 July 2021. The 3.5 meter-tall artwork of a young Syrian refugee child will walk across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and the UK to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees. A giant puppet of a young refugee girl is part of ‘The Walk,’ an art initiative that will travel 8,000 kilometers in support of refugees.

VIA EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA