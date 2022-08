Reading Time: < 1 minute

Globe sculptures from ‘The World Reimagined’ charitable arts education project are displayed outside Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.

Over 100 artists designed over 100 globes to explore themes of the transatlantic slave trade and racial justice. The globes will be placed in Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London and Swansea in sculpture trails until 31 October 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN