Photo Story: Three most-wanted Hungarian fugitives arrested in coastal city of eastern Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Civil Guard on 02 August 2023 shows Civil Guard officers arresting two of three Hungarian fugitives in the coastal city of Calpe, Alicante, eastern Spain, 19 July 2023.

The three suspects, referred to as István Sándor V., Roland V., and Tibor Erik K, who are accused of drug-related crimes and on Europol’s most wanted list, have been detained in Spain in a joint operation between the Civil Guard and the Rapid Response Unit of the National Investigation Bureau of the Hungarian Police (KR NNI).

Via EPA-EFE/SPANISH CIVIL GUARD

