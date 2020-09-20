Photo Story: Three statues from Notre-Dame on display in Paris

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Photos from ‘Architecture and Heritage City’, where some artworks belonging to the Norte Dame cathedral in France, hung on the museum’s walls, in Paris, France.

The sculptures of Saint Simon, Saint Barthélémy, and Saint Jude, join the ‘Architecture and Heritage City’ museum during the European Heritage Days.

Visitors stand next to the statue for the Eagle of Saint John, inside ‘Architecture and Heritage City’, as some artworks belonging to the Norte Dame cathedral in France, hung on the museum’s walls, in Paris, France.

A visitor look at the statue of the Eagle of Saint John, inside ‘Architecture and Heritage City’, as some artworks belonging to the Norte Dame cathedral in France, hung on the museum?s walls, in Paris, France.

A visitor looks at a maquette for the current state of Laon Cathedral, inside ‘Architecture and Heritage City’ in Paris, France.

A visitor looks at the statue of Saint Jude inside ‘Architecture and Heritage City’.

In another development, carpenters worked on a framework replica build in front of Notre Dame cathedral as part as French local heritage day in Paris, France, on the 19 September 2020.

On 15 April 2019, the structure and roof of the 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris suffered a devastating fire.

Some 500 firefighters managed to prevent the entire cathedral from being reduced to ashes, although its celebrated spire has been destroyed. French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the cathedral within five years.

Carpenters work on a framework replica build in front of Notre Dame cathedral as part as French local heritage day in Paris, France, 19 September 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

