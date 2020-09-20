Photo Story: Three statues from Notre-Dame on display in Paris

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photos from ‘Architecture and Heritage City’, where some artworks belonging to the Norte Dame cathedral in France, hung on the museum’s walls, in Paris, France.
The sculptures of Saint Simon, Saint Barthélémy, and Saint Jude, join the ‘Architecture and Heritage City’ museum during the European Heritage Days.
In another development, carpenters worked on a framework replica build in front of Notre Dame cathedral as part as French local heritage day in Paris, France, on the 19 September 2020.
On 15 April 2019, the structure and roof of the 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris suffered a devastating fire.
Some 500 firefighters managed to prevent the entire cathedral from being reduced to ashes, although its celebrated spire has been destroyed. French President Emmanuel Macron promised to rebuild the cathedral within five years.