People visit the exhibition ’Tintin, l’aventure immersive (Tintin, the immersive adventure), from the comic book series by Belgian cartoonist Herge, at the Atelier des Lumieres, in Paris, France, 20 October 2022.

The exhibition opens to public from 21 October to 22 November 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

