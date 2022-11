Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor takes pictures of a collectible figure displayed at the Tokyo Comic Con 2022 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, 25 November 2022.

For the first time since 2019, the three-day long convention will be opened to the public until 27 November.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

