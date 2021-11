Reading Time: < 1 minute

A young woman wearing protective face masks touches autumn coloured leaves during a Christmas illuminations event in Tokyo, Japan, 26 November 2021.

On 26 November, Japan reported 121 new cases of Covid-19 infection across the country as new cases are surging in Europe.

The Japanese government decided to tighten its borders and implement a ten-day quarantine for travelers from South Africa following concerns after the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON