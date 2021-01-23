Photo Story: Tourism industry in South Africa devastated by closed beaches

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man takes an illegal run across the closed Tableview beach in Cape Town, South Africa, on 21 January 2021. The Tourism Business Council of South Africa has said the closure of beaches has had a devastating impact on the tourism industry.

South Africa’s world-renown and pristine beaches, many of them on the international Blue Flag list meeting high environmental and quality standards, are closed in most parts of the country due to government lockdown laws.

South Africa’s Covid-19 surge due to the spread of the new more contagious variant of the coronavirus 501.V2 has resulted in more severe lockdown measures including the closure of beaches. South Africa is in the midst of its peak tourism season with the beaches a major international attraction.

Travel bans and closed beaches are crippling the already struggling industry according to experts.

EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

