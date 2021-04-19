Photo Story: Traditional end of winter festival in Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Boeoegg, a symbolic snowman, is lowered by a large crane onto the platform over the Devil’s Bridge, in the Schoellenen Gorge near Andermatt, Switzerland, on Monday 19 April 2021.

The Sechselaeuten (Ringing of the six o’clock bells) is a traditional end of winter festival, celebrated in Zurich, with the burning of the Boeoegg, a symbolic snowman, at 6 pm.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival takes place without the parade of guilds in historical uniforms and not on the Sechselaeutenplatz square in Zurich but in the Schoellenen Gorge of the guest canton Uri.

Via EPA-EFE/URS FLUEELER

