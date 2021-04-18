Photo Story – Traditional Sinhala and Tamil New year rituals in Sri Lanka

A Sri Lankan Buddhist monk applies drops of herbal oil on an elephant as part of a Sinhalese and Tamils New Year ritual at the Kotte Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 17 April 2021. After the New Year, it is customary to anoint the head with a mixture of oil and herbal extracts before bathing. This ritual is performed on people and elephants in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankans celebrate the Sinhala and Tamil New Year annually in mid of April as soon as the main paddy is harvested.
VIA EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE