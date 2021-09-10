Photo Story: Final farewell for late French actor Jean Paul Belmondo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the French Republican Guard music band play in front of a portrait of Jean-Paul Belmondo as they attend the tribute ceremony on Thursday for the late French actor at the Hotel des Inavlides, France, Paris.

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo died on 06 September 2021 at the age of 88 years.

Steadying himself on a crutch, veteran French film star Alain Delon made a rare public appearance on Friday at the funeral of a fellow giant of French cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Family members and film figures – including Delon and director Claude Lelouch – gathered in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in central Paris for the funeral, a day after a national tribute led by President Emmanuel Macron.

Delon, 85, stayed for some time in front of the church, where he was applauded by Belmondo fans massed outside.

Via EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON / POOL