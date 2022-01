Reading Time: < 1 minute

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen leave after a ceremony to pay tribute to late French politician Simone Veil and diplomat Jean Monnet, at the Pantheon in Paris, France, 07 January 2022.

The ceremony was held as France takes over the presidency of the European Council.

Photo – EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL