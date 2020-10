Reading Time: < 1 minute

A crocodile stands outside a building in the aftermath of a flood triggered by tropical storm Gamma, in Villahermosa, Mexico.

Mexican authorities issued an alert of heavy rains and wind up to 110 km/h due to the Gamma tropical storm.

People walk among the flooded streets due to the constant rains caused by tropical storm Gamma and cold fronts 4 and 5 that will continue to cause extraordinary rains in the town of Nacajuca in the state of Tabasco, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jame Avalos

A man looks at a boat stranded at a beach during tropical storm Gamma, in Villahermosa, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Via EPA-EFE

Like this: Like Loading...