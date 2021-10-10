Preloader

Photo Story – Trump attends Save America rally

Former US President Donald J. Trump gestures to supporters at a Save America rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, 09 October 2021. The rally highlights Trumps first visit to Iowa since the general election in November 2020.

EPA-EFE/STEVE POPE

