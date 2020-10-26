Photo Story: Trump cartoon exhibition in Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Photos from the new exhibition “It’s shaping up for the White House” at the House of Press Illustration (in French Maison du dessin de presse), in Morges, Switzerland.
At the time of the American presidential election which will take place on November 3rd, the “House of Press Illustration” is exhibiting the favourite 50 drawings of 23 political cartoonists of the current president of the United States Donald Trump.
A person prepares cartoons from the Swiss cartoonist Patrick Chappatte depicting Donald Trump on the floor before hanging them on the wall during the last preparation for the exhibition “It’s shaping up for the White House” . EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
A person prepares a cartoon from the Canada’s cartoonist Michael de Adder depicting Donald Trump for the exhibition “It’s shaping up for the White House”.
Cartoons from the Cuban cartoonist Ramses Morales, left, and Dutch cartoonist Joep Bertrams, right, depicting Donald Trump, for the exhibition “It’s shaping up for the White House” .
A cartoon from France’s cartoonist Pierre Ballouhey depicting Donald Trump.
A person looks at cartoons from the Swiss cartoonist Benedicte depicting Donald Trump during the exhibition “It’s shaping up for the White House”.
Via EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
26th October 2020
