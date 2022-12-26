Photo Story: Tsunami Commemoration in India

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A mourning woman is overcome by emotions as people pour milk in the waters of the Bay of Bengal to pay homage to the victims during a prayer ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami disaster, at Nochikuppam beach, in Chennai, India.

On 26 December 2022 countries bordering the Indian Ocean mark the 18th anniversary of the 2004 tsunami which was triggered by a 9.2 earthquake off the west coast of northern Sumatra, and killed an estimated 230,000 people in 14 countries.

Via EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

