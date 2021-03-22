Photo Story: Tunisia’s launches first satellite into space

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tunisian President Kais Saied (R) and Telnet CEO Mohamed Frikha (L) attend the launch of Tunisia’s first satellite ”Challenge-1”, which was created by the Telnet telecommunications group, in Tunis, Tunisia on 22 March 2021.

Tunisia’s locally made satellite “Challenge-1” was launched on 22 March along with several others from 18 different countries aboard the Russian Soyuz rocket.

The mission of the Tunisian satellite would last from 5 to 7 years, and will cover the surface of the earth still not covered by the Internet. The speed of this satellite is 7.5 km/second, and will be put into orbit at 550 km.

Via EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

