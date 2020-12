Reading Time: < 1 minute

A police officer aims his gun during clashes as farmers protest in Viru, some 510km north of Lima, Peru.

At least two people, including a minor, died in Peru during fresh protests of workers in the agro-industrial sector, unhappy with the new agrarian labour regime approved the day before by Congress.

Agro-industrial workers throw stones as they clash with the police during a protest in Viru, some 510km north of Lima, Peru.

Via EPA-EFE/IVAN ORBEGOSO

