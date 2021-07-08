Photo Story: Two ships collide in Manila harbour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows the cargo vessel MV Palawan Pearl (L) half submerged following a collision at the Manila South Harbour in Manila, Philippines, 08 July 2021.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that cargo vessel MV Palawan Pearl collided with foreign utility boat BKM 104 early morning on 08 July 2021. The Philippine Coast Guard is currently investigating the collision as they have setup four segments of oil spill boom to control the spread of oil.

Via EPA-EFE/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD