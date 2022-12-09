Photo Story: UK temperatures plunge while millions cant afford to heat homes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman looks out next to a coffee shop announcement of keeping its doors closed to save on energy costs in London, Britain.

UK temperatures have plunged to minus zero across much of Britain while millions of households can’t afford to heat their homes with crippling energy costs. Councils are offering up public spaces such as museums and libraries as warm hubs.

The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a Level 3 cold weather alert indicating vulnerable people should heat their homes to at least 18C.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

