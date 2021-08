Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukrainians, Ukrainian veterans of the Eastern-Ukrainian conflict, volunteers and relatives of Ukrainian soldiers, who died during a conflicts, attend the march of Ukrainian defenders dedicated to ‘Independence Day’ celebration in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, 24 August 2021. Ukrainians mark the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

VIA EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO