Photo Story: Ukraine unveils new military drone ‘Sokil-300’

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A general view of the drone Sokil-300 during its presentation near Kiev, Ukraine.

The Solkil-300 was designed by the Luch construction bureau.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has a price of about 45.6 million hrivnas (aprox. 1,35 million EUR), can carry up to 300 kilograms of payload what is equals to four Barrier anti-tank missiles for example, and can be airborne for 26 hours at an altitude of ten thousand meters.

Chief Constructor Oleg Korostelyov (R) speaks about the shock drone Sokil-300 during its presentation near Kiev, Ukraine.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
